New Name for WNBC's 5 P.M. Lifestyle Show

WNBC New York has changed the name of its 5 p.m. lifestyle show LX New York to New York Live.

LX New York debuted on the NBC Local Media station in June 2009, replacing 5 p.m. news. Hosted by Jane Hanson and Sara Gore, the show "covers the best and latest in New York every weeknight--food and restaurants, Broadway premieres and red carpet events, hot fashion trends and the latest in pop culture," said WNBC in a statement.

NBC Local Media acquired LX.TV in January 2008. LX.TV produces programming for what it calls "young, affluent urbanites."

"LX New York is a vibrant live show with a loyal viewership that tunes in and actively participates in our show every day," says Morgan Hertzan, general manager, LX.TV. " And now our new name reflects what the show has become--all about the very best of New York every day-as evidenced by the strong ratings growth in both A25-54 and the W25-54 demo."