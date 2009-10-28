New NAB Chief Gordon Smith Takes Reins
Look for new National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith to make what will likely be his first Washington speech as NAB president in Mid-November.
He officially joined the NAB Tuesday, Oct. 27.
According to the Media Institute, he has agreed to be the speaker for its Nov. 17 luncheon.
The institute is a First Amendment think tank backed by media companies, foundations, associations, and individual contributors. In addition to top association heads, past speakers have included legislators, FCC commissioners, and industry executives.
