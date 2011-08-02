New MTV Unit Making Cross Media Videos

MTV set up a new unit, MTVX, to develop content across platforms. MTVX's first project is a music video director by Drew Barrymore sponsored by Mazda.

MTV Films' David Gale, film producer whose credits include Election and Napoleon Dynamite, serves as executive VP running MTVX.

"The goal of MTVX will be to create content that has the potential to live anywhere and everywhere - from television and online to mobile and more," said Gale. "We will work together with the production teams at MTV to help further drive creativity without the traditional development boundaries of creating separate on-air or online expressions but instead, explore ways for the content we create to thrive and evolve as complementary entertainment experiences across multiple screens."

MTVX's first project, a video based on Best Coast's song "Our Deal," began airing Tuesday morning on MTV. Featuring appearances by Chloe Moretz, Tyler Posey, Miranda Cosgrove, Alia Shawkat, Donald Glover and Shailene Woodley, It will also air in primetime on MTV, and will also be carried online at MTV.com.

The video is part of MTV's "Supervideo" franchise of story-driven music videos combining bands with buzz, celebrity stars and acclaimed directors.