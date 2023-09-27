KSAZ Phoenix Names New Morning Team

KSAZ Phoenix, known as Fox 10, debuts a new AZAM morning team starting October 2. Desiree Fluellen and Anita Roman will join Ron Hoon and weather anchor Ty Brennan from 4:30 to 7 a.m. weekdays. Roman will provide traffic reports throughout the morning show and will co-anchor Fox 10 News at Noon with Troy Hayden each weekday.

From 7 to 10 a.m., Fluellen will provide field reports.

Hayden and Syleste Rodriguez remain co-anchors from 7-10 a.m., with Brennan handling the weather.

Fox Television Stations owns the station.

“Adding Desiree and Anita’s unique perspectives, expertise and enthusiasm will only strengthen our incredible veteran morning team and allow us to showcase the Fox 10 coverage in new and exciting ways,” KSAZ VP, news director Steve Levi said.

Fluellen joined KSAZ in 2021 as a weekday morning reporter. She was previously a reporter and anchor at WSMV Nashville. “It’s a privilege to serve this community by sharing stories and information that impact our daily lives. I embrace this opportunity wholeheartedly and look forward to being a part of viewers’ morning routine,” she said.

Roman joined KSAZ in 2011, and has been weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter. “I am thrilled for the amazing opportunity to work alongside friends every morning,” Roman said. “I hope viewers have as much fun watching as we will have working together to provide them with all of the up-to-date headlines, news, weather and traffic through a fresh lens.”