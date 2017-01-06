New Mexico PBS Turns Off Spanish-Language Network

Despite the state's large Hispanic population, New Mexico PBS is dropping the Spanish-language TV network Vme from its offerings due to low ratings.

Vme is currently the only Spanish-language network associated with public television. However, the network plans to become a commercial cable channel over the next year, the Associated Press reports.

New Mexico PBS, which has aired the network in the Albuquerque market for seven years, said the network never took off despite the large number of Spanish-speaking residents, the report said. Vme will be replaced with the new 24-hour PBS Kids Channel, it said

Nearly a decade old, the Miami-based Vme is a partner with WNET New York and airs in 40-plus markets, according to the AP. The company announced last month that it will be transforming from a multicast broadcast network to a cable channel as its contracts with PBS affiliates expire.