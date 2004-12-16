New Line Pitches Film Package

Distributor New Line Television has lined up some big names for its newest film package, New Line 11.

The 21-film package, which the company will be pitching to stations at January's NATPE programming convention in Las Vegas, is led by blockbuster Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

The barter package--stations pay for it with ad inventory instead of cash--will be available starting in 2007.

Other titles include The Notebook, Blade II, Cellular, Freddy vs. Jason, The Butterfly Effect, Laws of Attraction, and the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

