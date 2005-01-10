New Line Names New Merchandisers

Time Warner's New Line Cinema has named two new executives to help turn its movie and TV releases into must-have merchandise.

Ed Bolkus has been named VP, production development and merchandising, and Lourdes Arocho, has been named director of international licensing and merchandising.

Bolkus, most recently with DC Comics, creating product lines for its films and animated series, will oversee all product development, including clothes, furnishings, collectibles and paper goods.

Arocho, most recently a merchandising executive with Scholastic Entertainment (Clifford, The Big Red Dog,Schoolhouse Rock, and The Magic School Bus (before that, she was also with DC Comics), will hand international product deals, reporting jointly to Bolkus and his boss, David Imhoff, Senior Executive VP, worldwide licensing and merchandising.