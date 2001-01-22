New lease on life for Synditel

Synditel is back on after getting tossed off the schedule last June. Critics decided to snub the syndicated-show portion of the Television Critics Association summer tour after several key stars (among them Cindy Margolis) canceled their appearances and several high-profile shows (notably Dr. Laura) were not represented. But after recent weekend meetings, the group voted to give it another chance. Changes will be made, however, including "getting more stars with marquee value to attend, developing more panel sessions with celebrities and holding a bigger late-night party for the syndicated community," says Synditel spokesman Jeff Pryor. Synditel 2001 is scheduled for July 9.