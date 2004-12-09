New Jobs at New Line

New Line Television is beefing up its executive ranks.

Jon Kroll, who had been a senior VP, has been named and executive VP. Kroll has overseen the company's Amish in the City for UPN and upcoming CBS series A Nightmare on Elm Street: Real Nightmares.

Sydney Levin, a freelance producer whose credits include the selfsame Amish in the City as well as America's Next Top Model, Big Brother, and The Bachelor, has joined as VP, alternative programming.

Jaret Keller, who has been working in development for New Line, becomes manager of East Coast TV development.

Erin Cristall, manager of development for A. Smith & Co. (Paradise Hotel, The Swan), joins as manager of alternative programming.