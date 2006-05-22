New Jersey Assembly Passes Franchise Reform

Verizon New Jersey President Dennis Bone call the New Jersey Assembly's passage of a video franchise reform bill Tuesday a "big step in the right direction."

The bill, which mirrors one already passed in the Senate, makes it easier for telcos like Verizon to secure franchises for video service to compete with cable and satellite. Verizon has been pushing similar laws in numerous states as it works on the national front for a telecommunications reform bill that will create a national franchising scheme.

New Jersey Senator Frank Lautenberg (D-N.J.) said last week during hearings on that national bill that video franchise reform in his state was looming.

