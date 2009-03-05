New International Academy of Web Television Formed

In an effort to promote and recognize technological innovation in Web-based programming, the independent International Academy of Web Television has been founded. The group’s inaugural members are leaders in digital entertainment.



The new members, nearly 100 in total, include content developers, directors, journalists, producers, and writers who are active in online TV and digital entertainment. The members were selected by a group from new media companies, Tubefilter, Tilzy.TV, and NewTeeVee. Among the new academy’s members are Virginia Heffernan, TV critic for The New York Times; Andrew Baron, creator of Rocketboom; Mark Day, comedy manager of YouTube; and Tom Merritt, executive editor of CBS Interactive. For a complete list of members, click here.



Members of the academy will vote on nominees and winners for the first annual Streamy Awards, which will be presented March 28 at the Writers Guild of America Theater in Beverly Hills. The nominees will be announced next week.