New Idol Judge Hitting Talk-Show Circuit

New American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi is hitting the talk-show circuit, appearing on Fox’s own Talkshow with Spike Feresten Sept. 13.

DioGuardi was named as the fourth judge on Idol last month, joining Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.

The Sept. 13 episode of Talkshow, also its season premiere, will feature host Feresten traveling to the Republican National Convention on a double-decker bus, as well as interviews and field pieces from the convention.