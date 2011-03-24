New Hub Shows Play With Games, Music, Money

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 Upfronts.

Kids' network

The Hub unveiled a slate of nine new original programs that will show kids how

to play games, sing like stars and invest like a billionaire.

The Hub, a joint venture of Discovery Communications and Hasbro,

replaced Discovery Kids last October. The network is presenting its new slate

to ad buyers and clients Thursday night in New York.

Three of the new shows are based on the classic board games

Scrabble, The Game of Life, and Clue.

The Hub is also launching a youth version of American Idol with

the working title Majors and

Minors that will follow

sixteen young performers who get mentored by established singers. One will win

a recording deal with RCA/Jive.

The network will also air a series of special created by investor Warren Buffett called Secret Millionaires Club. The

show features an animated version of Buffett who acts as a secret advisor to a

group of kids who learn about how the business world works.

"In the short period of time we've been a newly branded network,

we've seen that our strategy of providing quality, engaging entertainment to

kids and their families - in an environment where they can watch and enjoy

programs together -- is exactly the right space for us," said Margaret Loesch,

president and CEO of The Hub. "We have a tremendous advantage with strong,

proven brands, and we are working with some of the best creative minds to bring

those brands to life across multiple platforms and also to create new

properties that will become future brands. The programs that we are announcing today

will add strength, dimension and excitement to a schedule that is already

resonating with viewers and building an extremely loyal audience."

The Hub's

other new shows are:

Blythe Loves The Littlest Pet Shop, an animated series based on the toy

brand.

Rescue Bots,

out of the Transformers franchise,

Kaijudo: Rise of the Duel Masters, based on the trading card game.

The Aquabats Super Show, featuring the band The Aquabats, with concert footage,

skits and animation.

The Hub also acquired Are

You Smarter than a 5th Grader.