New Home for Old House Founder

Eric Thorkilsen, president of This Old House Ventures, has joined Scripps Networks as senior VP, business development.

Thorkilsen, whose lifestyle programming credits include Martha Stewart Living as well as This Old House, arguably the progenitor of the current remodeling TV craze, joins the Scripps channels Jan. 17, responsible for developing new businesses across the company's various media platforms. Those compries "food and shelter" categories HGTV, Food Network, DIY Network, and FINE LIVING, as well as Shop At Home and Great American Country.

Scripps is looking for new profit centers and points to Thorkilsen's experience in leveraging The This Old House brand into publishing, broadband, event marketing, direct sales, books, and videos. Classic versions of This Old House currently air on HGTV.

In a related appontment, Cherie Oswald moves from her current finance department post at Scripps Nets to VP, business development, working with Thorkilsen.