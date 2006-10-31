New Hires at The CW

The CW has hired Gaye Hirsch as vice president of current programming and Joanna Klein as vice president of drama development.

Hirsch will report to executive vice president of current programming Michael Roberts.

She comes from Cruise/Wagner Productions, where since 2000 she oversaw the development slate for Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner’s production company. Previously, she was vice president of production for HBO Films. She has also served stints at Robert Lawrence Productions and Touchstone Pictures.

Klein will report to executive vice president of drama development Thom Sherman.

Klein comes from Regency Television, where she served as vice president of development and current programming. Previously, she was vice president of development and production at Lionsgate Television, moving up from her original role as manager of television series.Klein began her career as a business planner at Touchstone Television.