New Gaming Commish Eyes TV

The Championship Gaming Series (CGS), the Los Angeles-based professional videogame-playing league, named Andy Reif its league commissioner and chief executive. Reif, the former COO of the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour, vowed to broaden the league’s television presence.



“The opportunity to start a major sports league, with global television coverage in more than 100 million homes through DirecTV (North America and Latin America), BSkyB (UK) and STAR (Asia and Australia) has never happened before,” he stated. “No other major sport started with such an arsenal of media. We have been assembling the very best talent from the gaming and broadcast worlds and CGS will change sports entertainment forever.”

DirecTV Executive V.P. Eric Shanks said the satellite TV provider will create more than 30 hours of gaming programming this year for the North American audience. “DirecTV is committed to seeing that professional gaming has the best production team in the industry,” he stated.