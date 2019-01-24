New Fremantle CEO Mullin Reorganizes Management

Jennifer Mullin, named global CEO of Fremantle last year, announced a restructuring of the company’s senior executives.

Suzanne Lopez was promoted to COO for North America from executive VP of business and legal affairs.

Named to succeed Lopez as executive VP of business and legal affairs is Tim Grau, who has been with Fremantle for nearly 12 years, most recently as senior VP of commercial partnerships and business affairs.

Dan Funk was named executive VP of unscripted production. Another Fremantle veteran, Funk was most recently executive producer for Let’s Make a Deal.

Meredith Berens has joined Fremantle as senior VP of human resources from DreamWorks Animations, where she was head of international HR.

“At a time of exciting growth and ambition for Fremantle’s U.S. business, I’m delighted to have further strengthened our top team, combining first-class talent from outside Fremantle with outstanding colleagues from within,” Mullin said.