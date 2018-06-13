New ‘Freaky Friday’ Movie Gets Disney Channel Debut Aug. 10

The premiere of the new version of Freaky Friday has been set for August 10 on Disney Channel.

The live-action musical version of the mother-daughter body-switch comedy will be available before its 8 p.m. ET/PT time slot that day via the DisneyNOw app and Disney Channel VOD.

"This movie is a creative collaboration with our Theatrical colleagues who developed an original stage musical from a beloved story,” said Adam Bonnett, executive VP, original programming for the Disney Channel “Now we've added a fresh twist by adapting it again into a movie for kids and families -- with Broadway talent on and off camera -- that has the potential to be a classic [Disney Channel Original Movie] for years to come."

Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff star in Freaky Friday.

The script, written by Bridget Carpenter, is based on her Disney Theatrical Production stage adaptation of the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers. The movie is directed by Steve Carr and executive-produced by Thomas Schumacher, president and producer, Disney Theatrical, Carr and Susan Cartsonis.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j38ZtukR6g8[/embed]

Tom Kitt wrote the music and Brian Yorkey penned the lyrics for Freaky Friday.

The Freaky Friday soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, will be available in physical and digital formats on August 10.