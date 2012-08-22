New Fox Sports New Orleans to Feature 75 Hornets Games

The new Fox Sports New Orleans will air 75 regular season New Orleans Hornets NBA games, starting with the Oct. 31 home opener against the San Antonio Spurs. The New Orleans channel was spun off from Fox Sports Southwest in Dallas, becoming the 21st regional sports network in the Fox Sports family. It will be available to over 1.6 million cable and satellite TV homes.

The Hornets games were formerly on Cox Sports Television.

"We are proud of our relationship with Fox Sports and excited to be part of the launch of a new network that will bring Hornets basketball not only to New Orleans but to all our fans throughout the Gulf South," Hornets president Dennis Lauscha said.

The channel will also feature Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars games, along with local college sports.

"We're anxious to get the season started and to begin our new partnership with the New Orleans Hornets," said Fox Sports New Orleans senior VP and general manager Jon Heidtke. "We look forward to what promises to be an exciting season."

Joel Meyers and David Wesley will be in the booth for the Hornets games, while WVUE New Orleans reporter Jennifer Hale will work the sidelines. Hale is also a sideline reporter for the NFL on Fox.

Fox Sports New Orleans is working with Fox affiliate WVUE on the venture. WVUE and the Hornets share an owner in Tom Benson.