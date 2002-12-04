New Fox net gets some carriage
Fox Sports' planned extreme-sports network will get some support from
DirecTV Inc. and Time Warner Cable.
The as-yet-unnamed digital network will probably start with 2.3 million
subscribers, including about 1.4 million on a sports tier from DirecTV, several-hundred-thousand more from a digital sports tier on Time Warner Cable
systems and a smattering from other small cable operators like Service Electric
Cable TV & Communications.
The idea has been kicking around Fox Sports for more than three years,
largely after rival ESPN found so much success with its annual X Games
event.
Fox Networks Group CEO Tony Vinciquerra noted that extreme-sports
programming already on Fox Sports Net in the afternoons does well,
outscoring services like ESPN2 in both Nielsen Media Research households and, of course, young
males.
Programming is relatively cheap, so Vinciquerra estimated that the venture
won't need huge distribution to make money.
He added, '$8 million to $10 million would probably get
us to a very good point.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.