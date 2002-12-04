New Fox net gets some carriage

Fox Sports' planned extreme-sports network will get some support from

DirecTV Inc. and Time Warner Cable.

The as-yet-unnamed digital network will probably start with 2.3 million

subscribers, including about 1.4 million on a sports tier from DirecTV, several-hundred-thousand more from a digital sports tier on Time Warner Cable

systems and a smattering from other small cable operators like Service Electric

Cable TV & Communications.

The idea has been kicking around Fox Sports for more than three years,

largely after rival ESPN found so much success with its annual X Games

event.

Fox Networks Group CEO Tony Vinciquerra noted that extreme-sports

programming already on Fox Sports Net in the afternoons does well,

outscoring services like ESPN2 in both Nielsen Media Research households and, of course, young

males.

Programming is relatively cheap, so Vinciquerra estimated that the venture

won't need huge distribution to make money.

He added, '$8 million to $10 million would probably get

us to a very good point.