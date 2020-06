New format for digital media

Windows Media Technologies 7, Microsoft's new platform for authoring, delivering and playing digital media, is available at www.microsoft.com/windows/windowsmedia/. The platform consists of Windows Media Player 7 for consumers, Windows Media Services for Windows 2000 for content delivery, Windows Media Encoder 7 for content creation, Windows Media Rights Manager 7 for digital rights management, and the Windows Media Software Development Kit (SDK) 7 for application development.

According to Microsoft, it offers near-VHS-quality video at 400 kb/s, near-DVD quality at 700 kb/s and CD-quality audio.