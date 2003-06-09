This new Find

The This Old House franchise is adding on.

A half-hour home-decorating show, Find!, will debut on PBS in October.

The 26 episodes, fronted by the Keno brothers (Leigh and Leslie) of

Antiques Roadshow fame, focus on furnishings and designs.

They will mix segments in which the brothers search viewers' homes for hidden

treasures with ones on contemporary design.

The show will be distributed to PBS by WGBH-TV Boston and produced by Find!

Productions, which is affiliated with Time4 Media, a subsidiary of Time

Inc., which is a subsidiary of AOL Time Warner Inc.

The new brand -- it joins This Old House and Ask This Old

House -- will be supported by print and Web components.