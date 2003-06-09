This new Find
The This Old House franchise is adding on.
A half-hour home-decorating show, Find!, will debut on PBS in October.
The 26 episodes, fronted by the Keno brothers (Leigh and Leslie) of
Antiques Roadshow fame, focus on furnishings and designs.
They will mix segments in which the brothers search viewers' homes for hidden
treasures with ones on contemporary design.
The show will be distributed to PBS by WGBH-TV Boston and produced by Find!
Productions, which is affiliated with Time4 Media, a subsidiary of Time
Inc., which is a subsidiary of AOL Time Warner Inc.
The new brand -- it joins This Old House and Ask This Old
House -- will be supported by print and Web components.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.