New Feast From Food Net

Food Network said it is preparing to plate 10 new series for 2005, including the much-promoted Iron Chef spinoff, Iron Chef America, which debuts Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. (Its first new show, a rundown of top cook-offs dubbed Food Network Challenge, debuted Jan. 9).

Also on the new series menu: Take it Off (premiering March 2005), a diet show featuring "Calorie Commando" Juan Carlos Cruz; The Dave Lieberman Show (April 2005), about eating and entertaining like royalty on a shoe-string potato budget; and The Next Food Network Star, in which one lucky cook gets a taste of Food Net stardom.

The network also has 63 new specials on the burner. Food Net's President, Brooke Bailey Johnson, told TV critics in L.A. that, all told, the network is adding 796 hours of original programming in 2005.

