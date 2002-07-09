New face joins Copps' media team
Alexis John has joined the staff of Federal Communications Commission
Commissioner Copps to assist with media and consumer protection issues.
Previously John served in the Wireline Competition Bureau.
She has been at the FCC since 1996, when she was hired as an attorney in the
Cable Services Bureau.
She also has served in the Mass Media and Enforcement Bureaus.
She received her law degree from Stanford.
