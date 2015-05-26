New Executive Named to Head NBCU Advanced Ad Products

NBCUniversal has hired a new executive to oversee its data-driven advanced advertising products.

Denise Colella was named senior VP, advanced advertising products & strategy in NBCU’s ad sales division. Colella had been CEO of Maxifier, a tech company that optimized digital advertising performance.

In her new post, Colella will report to Krishan Bhatia, executive VP, business operations and strategy in the ad sales department. She oversees NBCU ad products including its Audience Targeting Platform and NBCU+ Powered by Comcast.

“As we continue to invest in, and offer our clients and agency partners, the most sophisticated and scaled data-enabled, advanced advertising products in the business, Denise’s 16 years of global experience in the advertising technology marketplace make her the ideal leader for this role,” Bhatia said in a statement. “Data, technology and automation are becoming inextricably linked with TV and investment in digital know-how is critical to ensuring NBCUniversal’s continued leadership position in the business.”