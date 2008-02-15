New Episodes Return to The CW in March

New episodes of Gossip Girl, Smallville and other scripted series will return to The CW beginning next month, the network announced Friday.

The first to return will be rookie Aliens in America, with the first of eight remaining originals set to air March 2. Everybody Hates Chris follows with the first of 12 remaining episodes airing March 3.

After The Game returns March 23, the rest of The CW’s scripted lineup will roll out new originals in April, beginning with One Tree Hill April 14 and Smallville April 17. Freshman series Gossip Girl and Reaper return April 21 and 22, respectively. And the first of Supernatural’s four remaining episodes will air April 24.