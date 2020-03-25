New Episodes of ‘The Late Show’ on CBS March 30

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert returns with new episodes Monday, March 30 on CBS. The show airs 11:35 p.m. ET/PT. Host Colbert, his staff and his crew will work remotely on the new episodes.

No guests have been announced.

The Late Show is currently on hiatus with the coronavirus spreading. The program is shot at the Ed Sullivan Theater in midtown Manhattan.

Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are executive producers.