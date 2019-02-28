New Episodes of ‘Braxton Family Values’ on WE April 4

New episodes of Braxton Family Values roll on WE tv April 4. The show is about singer Toni Braxton, her sisters and her mother. WE promises “more drama than ever before” in the upcoming episodes.

Season six started in March 2018, and continues April 4.

In the upcoming episodes, Toni has the family guessing about whether she and Birdman split up, Tamar has a new man in her life and wins Celebrity Big Brother, Traci opens for Tamar on tour, Towanda finally reveals her secret boyfriend, Trina receives tragic news, yet is still ready to go to the next level with boyfriend Von, and mother Evelyn launches a business venture and a cookbook.

“The bond between the Braxtons is fierce, and they are not shy about putting all their cards on the table,” said WE. “There's plenty of drama with conflicts both personal and professional, but love and laughter always shine through.”