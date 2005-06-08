New EP For Sesame Street
Sesame Street is getting a new executive producer, new characters and a more high-tech feel.
Carol-Lynn Parente, who has been with the program for the past 17 years--from post-production assistant to most recently senior producer, will succeed Lewis Bernstein atop PBS' much-honored (100-plus Emmys) children's show.
Bernstein will join a new executive management team at the company, while Parente will add some new fuzzy faces and "more advanced technology" to the show, now in its 37th year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.