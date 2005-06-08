New EP For Sesame Street

Sesame Street is getting a new executive producer, new characters and a more high-tech feel.

Carol-Lynn Parente, who has been with the program for the past 17 years--from post-production assistant to most recently senior producer, will succeed Lewis Bernstein atop PBS' much-honored (100-plus Emmys) children's show.

Bernstein will join a new executive management team at the company, while Parente will add some new fuzzy faces and "more advanced technology" to the show, now in its 37th year.