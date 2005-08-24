New EP for Maury

NBC Universal Television Distribution has named Paul Faulhaber executive producer of syndicated daytime talker Maury.

As expected, Faulhaber takes over the role vacated by Amy Rosenblum, who left earlier this summer to become senior producer for the third hour of NBC’s Today show. Faulhaber, Rosenblum’s longtime No. 2 at Maury, began negotiations to take over the top job soon after Rosenblum’s departure. She remains a consultant on Maury.

Prior to joining Maury, Faulhaber worked on daytime talk shows including Montel, The Gordon Elliott Show and The Gayle King Show.

One of his first moves in his new job was to promote long-time staffers Stephanie Posner to supervising producer and John Pascarella to senior producer.

Posner has been a producer on Maury since the show's debut in 1998, while Pascarella joined the show as a producer in 2002, coming from Sally Jessy Raphael.