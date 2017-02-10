'New Edition Story' Tops TV Series in Emotional Response So Far in 2017

A lot of social media so far this year has been dominated by big televised events like the Golden Globe Awards, the Presidential Inauguration, and of course, the Super Bowl. But beyond tent-pole TV, what series have been generating the most social passion? B&C checked with Canvs, the emotion analytics company, for a look at what’s been driving the most emotion among viewers.

Since the start of the year, Canvs has detected more than 7.1 million Emotional Reactions (ERs) sparked by TV series. These are the top 5 shows that fed into that number:

Related: BET's 'New Edition Story' Draws 29 Million Total Viewers

1. Taking the top spot is The New Edition Story, the three-part miniseries about the Boston boy band, which accounted for 5.6% of ERs. Overall, the BET show generated over 324,000 ERs, with love accounting for roughly 36% of all ERs across all three parts.

Love it #NewEditionBET

— Molly T. (@__ACEdiamond99) January 27, 2017

New edition story was perfect.

— Deezil Greezil (@Deezilgreezil) January 27, 2017

2. The Bachelor, the ABC fan-favorite, comes in second place, prompting 5.5% of ERs. The most emotionally resonant episode aired on Jan. 2, and sparked more than 80,000 ERs from 52,164 unique reacting authors. The top emotions? Love (26.4%) and excited (22.7%).

oh god i'm so ready #TheBachelor

— Izzy Hates Trump (@cliffordofmalum) January 3, 2017

2017 is off to a fabulous start #TheBachelor

— Elisha Goldstein (@ElishaTal) January 3, 2017

3. The Ellen DeGeneres Show prompted roughly 3.5% of ERs since the start of the year. Ellen is, of course, one of the most beloved celebrities on television — so it’s no surprise that 78.1% of ERs about her show since the start of the year have expressed love. Some of the other top ERs: enjoy (4.7%) and beautiful (4.5%).

i love you @TheEllenShow

— D (@neondeionpeion) February 2, 2017

Gha I love Ellen Degeneres

— AC (@Clarkle24) February 6, 2017

4. NBC's Saturday Night Live generated 3.1% of ERs for TV series since the start of the year. The top emotions? In addition to love, which showed up in 33.2% of ERs, fans also expressed funny (9.2%) and crazy (6.8%) ERs.

SNL is killing it tonight!!

— Doctor of Happiness (@AngrierFish) February 5, 2017

snl is so funny

— lace (@perry_harter) January 26, 2017

5. Rounding out the top five is the MTV fan-favorite Teen Wolf, which prompted 1.9% of total ERs for TV series. The top emotion was love (26.4%), with crazy (15.1%), excited (11.3%) and enjoy (5.5%) also in the mix.

teen wolf has my heart

— samantha (@samraycornejo) February 6, 2017

WTF #TeenWolf

— m a t t y c (@stilesides) January 18, 2017