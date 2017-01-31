BET’s ‘New Edition Story’ Draws 29 Million Total Viewers

BET miniseries The New Edition Story attracted 29 million total viewers, including premieres and encores, on BET and sister network Centric. The miniseries, about the Boston-area boy band that launched Bobby Brown to stardom, aired across three nights.

On BET alone, the show grossed 28.5 million total viewers and 15.7 million in the 18-49 demo.

Part one, airing Jan. 24, drew 5.5 million total viewers to BET alone, and 3.3 million 18-49.

Part two, airing Jan. 25, had 5.3 million total viewers and 3.1 million 18-49.

Part three, on Jan. 26, had 5.6 million total viewers and 3.3 million in the key demo.

In terms of social media, BET said 3.8 million people generated over 4.7 million New Edition Story-related interactions across Facebook and Twitter over the three-day period.

The New Edition Story was executive produced by Jesse Collins (Real Husbands of Hollywood) for JCE Films, a division of Jesse Collins Entertainment; directed by Chris Robinson (ATL) and co-produced by Brooke Payne, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Bobby Brown.