BET's 'The New Edition Story' Dominates Social Media

Boston’s original boy band is back in the form of a three-part miniseries that premiered Tuesday on BET and had its finale last night. The New Edition Story, which details the journey of the legendary pop-R&B group, was a dominant force in social media this week, accounting for 21.5% of all Emotional Reactions (ERs) sparked by TV series/miniseries on Twitter in the past week, according to Canvs, the emotional analytics company.

Overall, the miniseries sparked 337,398 ERs from fans on Twitter, with more than 85,000 unique reacting authors chiming in. Canvs also took a closer look at the individual episodes to see what specifically stirred up emotions in viewers.

Part One

The first installment kicked things off with a bang, generating 106,984 ERs from fans, with more than 34% expressing love. Where was the love directed? Roughly 8% of the love ERs mentioned the casting, which viewers thought was pretty great.

The Casting for #NewEditionBET is spot on! Great job

— AwareNESS (@Vee2daLew) January 25, 2017

Ok the casting is amazing! Y'all nailed it! #NewEditionBET

— Angel C. Pendergrass (@angelcp_) January 25, 2017

Part Two

As the series progressed, viewers continued to express love, which was also the top emotion for the second installment, accounting for 34.6% of ERs. Another dominant emotion was crazy, expressed in 11.7% of ERs, and was mainly directed at New Edition member Bobby Brown, who started to spiral out of control as the group rose to fame.

Bobby so out of control #NewEditionBET

— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 26, 2017

Freaky Bobby coming out lol #NewEditionBET

— CP (@SimplyCarla7) January 26, 2017

Part Three

As the miniseries wrapped up, fans developed an even deeper emotional connection with the series. The last installment saw more than 133,000 ERs from viewers, with love accounting for a remarkable 41.9% of ERs. Congratulations were also expressed in an additional 6.8% of ERs, and spiked towards the end of the show; the congrats ER was mainly directed towards BET for a job well done.

Proud of @BET job well done #NewEditionBET

— MzJoyceO (@_MzJoyceO) January 27, 2017

Congratulations BET. Grea job. Well done #NewEditionBET

— hester (@Msdee1229Hester) January 27, 2017