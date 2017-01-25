‘New Edition Story’ Draws a Crowd on BET

The first night of BET’s three-part The New Edition Story drew 4.2 million total viewers, including 2.5 million viewers 18-49. Simulcast on BET’s sister network Centric, the miniseries hooked a combined4.4 million total viewers and 2.6 million in the demo.

BET said part onewas its highest rated and most watched telecast in five years.

The New Edition Story, about the Boston boy band that predates New Kids on the Block and NSYNC, and included Bobby Brown, continues Jan. 25 and concludes Jan. 26.

The New Edition Story is executive produced by Jesse Collins (Real Husbands of Hollywood) for JCE Films, a division of Jesse Collins Entertainment. It’s directed by Chris Robinson (ATL) and co-produced by former band manager Brooke Payne, and members Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant.

The band's hits include 80s top 40 staples "Candy Girl' and "Mr. Telephone Man."