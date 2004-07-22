New Doc from Discovery Times
Discovery Times Channel is teaming up with Black Hawk Down author Mark Bowden on a new documentary project.
Guests of the Ayatollah is a four-part documentary miniseries recounting the 1979 American hostage crisis in Iran, which lasted 444 days.
Bowden will trace the events from the sides of both the hostages and their Iranian captors. The series will premiere on Discovery Times in 2005.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.