New Doc from Discovery Times

Discovery Times Channel is teaming up with Black Hawk Down author Mark Bowden on a new documentary project.

Guests of the Ayatollah is a four-part documentary miniseries recounting the 1979 American hostage crisis in Iran, which lasted 444 days.

Bowden will trace the events from the sides of both the hostages and their Iranian captors. The series will premiere on Discovery Times in 2005.