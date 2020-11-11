New Directors Join Univision Board Ahead of Takeover

Wade Davis’ ForgeLight LLC and Grupo Televisa announced that four new independent directors have been appointed to a reconstituted board for Univision Holdings.

ForgeLight and Searchlight Capital in February agreed to buy a majority stake in Univision. Televisa will remain a major stakeholder after the transaction closes.

Marcelo Claure (Image credit: Softbank)

The new directors are Marcelo Claure, CEO of Softbank Group International; Oscar Munoz, executive chairman of United Airlines Holdings, Maria Cristina "MC" Gonzalez Noguera, senior VP of global public affairs for The Estee Lauder Cos., and Gisel Ruiz, former chief operating officer of Walmart’s Sam’s Club.

“These four directors are among the most prominent and accomplished business leaders in America today and we are honored they have agreed to join us in driving the next phase of growth for Univision,” said Wade Davis, CEO and founder of ForgeLight and who will become Univision’s CEO when the acquisition closes.

M.C. Gonzalez Noguera (Image credit: Estee Lauder)

“We worked extremely hard to recruit the most value-added and complementary directors to significantly expand the Board’s governance so it is representative of the community Univision serves. All four of these new directors bring a passion for our mission. They understand Univision’s extraordinary potential as a platform to drive innovation, build market-defining content and deepen its relationship with one of the most important audiences in the United States,” Davis said.

Oscar Munoz (Image credit: United Airlines)

The new Board members will join representatives of ForgeLight, Searchlight and Televisa as directors. Those members will be named at a later date, the company said.