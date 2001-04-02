New director

The University of Georgia has announced that Horace Newcomb will take over this summer as director for the Peabody Awards. Currently a professor in the Department of Radio-Television-Film at the University of Texas at Austin, he was a member of the Peabody National Advisory Board from 1990 to 1995.

Barry L. Sherman, who had been director since 1991, died suddenly last May, and Louise Benjamin, associate professor of telecommunications at the university, has served as interim director.