New digs for Emmy?

The Emmy Awards may get its own venue in 2003 or 2004, possibly moving to a 7,000-seat theatre across from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, said

Bryce Zabel, chairman and CEO of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, on

Sunday night.

The Staples' funders are interested in building the new venue, Zabel said,

and the Academy is interested in taking them up on the offer.

The Emmys will always stay in Los Angeles, Zabel added. "The heart and soul

of primetime TV, that's L.A., baby," he said.