New Delaney vehicle

ABC and Steven Bochco are teaming up again, on a new drama starring

NYPD Blue

cast member Kim Delaney.

ABC has committed to 13 episodes of the series from Paramount Network Television, where Bochco's production company is housed. Paramount executives say the show will be a legal drama centering on Delaney, who will leave

NYPD Blue

at the end of this season.

The new drama, co-created and produced by Alison Cross (

Roe vs. Wade

), is targeted for next fall. Delaney's exit is the latest defection from the 8-year-old ABC drama, which is also losing actor James McDaniel (Lieutenant Arthur Fancy) midway through this season.