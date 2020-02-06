New Data Strategy Firm Formed by Acquisitions

Schireson Associates, started by former Viacom chief data officer Kern Schireson, has acquired agencies Stun Creative and Blackbird to form Known, a marketing, strategy and data science company.

The three companies had revenues of about $100 million in 2019, Known said. The company is backed by funds from Intermediate Capital Group plc.

Schireson will be chairman and CEO of Known.

Another former Viacom exec, Ross Martin, the founder and CEO of Blackbird, will also serve as president and CXO of Known.

Brad Roth and Mark Feldstein, the principals of Stun Creative, have been named presidents of Known Studios.