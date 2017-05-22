New CW, Telemundo Stations Rolling Out in San Diego

San Diego broadcasters are about to switch things up, launching new news-producing CW and Telemundo stations on digital subchannels by July 1.

Midwest Television, which owns CBS affiliate KFMB, is slated to light up its new CW affiliate on May 31. The station, branded The CW San Diego, will air newscasts produced by KFMB from 7 to 9 a.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The station will be delivered over-the-air on channel 8.2. The station’s spot will vary per pay-TV platform. Tijuana-based XETV, the market’s second oldest station and current CW affiliate, will shut down after losing its affiliation agreement, according to its owner, Grupo Televisa.

Meantime, the Telemundo station group is ramping up to launch its new O&O, Telemundo 20 San Diego, on July 1. That station will air local weekday news at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

That station will air on NBC O&O KNSD’s digital subchannel and will operate as KNSD-D3, according to the NBC Station Group, which owns both NBC and Telemundo O&Os. Cable subscribers will be able to access the station on channel 20. It will be delivered over-the-air on 39.2.

The Telemundo O&O will replace the network affiliate Entravision ran on its station, XHAS.