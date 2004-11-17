New COO for Small Cable Group

The American Cable Association has tapped a veteran of the nation's largest cable MSO to help represent some of its smallest. Robert Shema has been to be its first vice president and chief operating officer. Most recently, Shema was Comcast Corp.’s regional senior director of government and community affairs.

The group started looking last August, saying it needed to gear up for some coming political battles as Congress prepares a rewrite of the Telecommunications Act.

ACA represents independent and smaller cable operators (its 930 members have a collective 7.5 million subs, or about a third of what Comcast alone boasts).

ACA President Matt Polka was looking for someone to help him run the association so he could spend more time on policy issues, which means more time in Washington working on issues including unbundling, must-carry and media concentration. Shema will also be talking with policymakers as the pair try to "expand the role and influence of the independent cable operator in Washington and in the industry."

