New Chief for Lifetime Movie

Lifetime has promoted distribution executive Louise Henry Bryson to the new role of executive VP and general manager of the Lifetime Movie Network.

She will retain her current responsibilities as executive VP, distribution and affiliate business development, Lifetime Entertainment Services, a post she has held since September 1999.

Betty Cohen, president & CEO, Lifetime Entertainment Services said Bryson’s appointment underscores the company’s belief that the Lifetime Movie Network has great potential. “Louise’s drive to realize Lifetime Movie Network’s full potential—not just in distribution but in all measures of success—make her the ideal person to maximize this great opportunity for us.”

Lifetime Movie Network is available in more than 46 million households. Year-to-date through September, Lifetime Movie Network is averaging a .7 prime time household rating, compared to a .3 for Oxygen and a .2 for WE, according to Lifetime.

Prior to joining Lifetime, Bryson worked in affiliate sales and marketing at FX Networks, helping launch FX in 1994. She served as VP at NBC from 1990 to 1993, and developed the pay-per-view Olympic Triplecast. Her resume also includes tenures at Showtime, Westinghouse Group W’s Z Channel, and Viacom Cablevision in San Francisco.

Before entering the cable industry, Bryson worked in public broadcasting as a writer and producer.