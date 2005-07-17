New Channel Should Make for Happy Horse Fans

When The Horse Channel canters into the cable mix this fall, its programming will be geared toward owners and equestrian-sports fans.

But it won’t be all visits to bluegrass farms and riding rings. We’re pleased to report that Mister Ed will be brought back from the rerun pasture. And movie titles include Black Beauty, The Electric Horseman, Seabiscuit and the stallion battalion: Black Stallion, Lightning: The White Stallion, The Moon Stallion, The Red Stallion and Rogue Stallion. But you won’t see They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?. “It’s not really about a horse,” a spokesperson sniffs. Whoa, now!