New CEO at Discovery?

Today is a big day at Discovery Communications: The company's board of directors may decide on a new CEO.

The key board members, Liberty Media CEO John Malone, Advance Newhouse CEO Bob Miron and Cox Communications CEO Pat Esser are gathered at DCI's Silver Spring, Md. headquarters conducting a last round of interviews with three finalists for the replacement of outgoing CEO Judith Mchale.

Industry executives say the short list includes one insider -- executive VP of operations Mark Hollinger -- and two outsiders, whose names could not be learned. McHale is scheduled to officially leave Dec. 1, but the company will probably not go public with her replacement until later in December.