New Cable Study Reports Whats in a (Nets) Name?

Lifetime Movie Network and Discovery's suite of digital nets scored top marks in the latest Beta Digital Subscriber Study Evaluation of Emerging Networks. Digital cable subscribers ranked Lifetime Movie Network No. 1 in aided awareness (name recognition) among emerging networks, with an 89% rate of recall. The study also found that, out of more than 35 emerging networks, LMN was the most viewed network in the past year (66%), month (57%) and week (45%) and ranked No. 1 in perceived value among total adults receiving digital cable; they said it was worth 96 cents a month, with its nearest competitor at 64 cents a month. The Discovery digital suite-Science, Kids, Civilization, Health, Home & Leisure, and Wings-was the No. 1 package in the survey. The Beta survey is based on a random national sample of 903 digital cable subscribers age 18-plus.