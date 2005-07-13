New Cable Net Hot To Trot
There’s still no Puppy Channel (or even People Channel, now that we think of it), but The Horse Channel intends to break from the gates this fall.
Before neigh-sayers wonder who needs a horse channel, consider that Americans spend $39 billion a year on horse-related activities and goods, according to Sally Lassiter, president of HorseTV Media Group.
Lassiter ran a block of horse-related programming on a cable channel in Houston.
The new 24/7 Horse Channel intends to show rodeos, real-life horse stories, horse movies and news.
Chris Stafford, a spokeswoman, says Horse Channel would be aimed more at the breeder crowd than folks who are betting on a nag to win at Aqueduct, though it will cover “famous” horses of the moment.
There are no carriage deals at the moment (insert horse and carriage joke here).
