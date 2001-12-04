New cable COO slams AT&T service

After bragging for years about how much more its executives value its

customers than cable operators, AT&T Broadband's new management has found

its customer service badly in need of an overhaul.

'Both [AT&T Broadband president] Bill [Schleyer] and I have been

disappointed to learn that service levels are not where we'd like them to be or

need them to be,' recently hired chief operating officer Ron Cooper told

investors at UBS Warburg LLC's annual media conference.

Customers with billing or service questions faced persistent problems.

'Picking up customer calls in 30 seconds is important, but not if you can't

achieve first-call resolution,' he said.

Cooper said he and the other former Continental Cablevision Inc. executives

hired last month found that one problem is that AT&T Broadband had laid too

much control off to outside contractors -- particularly sales, an area that

'should be a core competency.'

Outside vendors including APAC Customer Services Inc. and Convergys Corp.

handle system acquisitions and upgrades, which 'all generate traffic to the call

centers, and we weren't always handling it,' he added.