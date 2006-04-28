New Bucks For NOVA

CPB and PBS are giving $4 million to fund NOVA over the next two years.

The acclaimed noncom science series will get the money from the CPB and PBS Opportunity Fund, $27 million set aside to bankroll popular signature prime time series.

The money wil go to new episodes, an expanded Web presence and promotion. NOVA is a co-production of PBS and WGBH Boston, one of the anchor producers in the service.

The first grant also went to a WGBH and PBS staple, Masterpiece Theater.