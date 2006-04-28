New Bucks For NOVA
CPB and PBS are giving $4 million to fund NOVA over the next two years.
The acclaimed noncom science series will get the money from the CPB and PBS Opportunity Fund, $27 million set aside to bankroll popular signature prime time series.
The money wil go to new episodes, an expanded Web presence and promotion. NOVA is a co-production of PBS and WGBH Boston, one of the anchor producers in the service.
The first grant also went to a WGBH and PBS staple, Masterpiece Theater.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.