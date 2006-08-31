New Broadband Platform for Style

Style Network is launching a new broadband platform -- MyStyleCafe-- and previewing its new TV series Style Her Famous on Comcast's broadband player.

Broadband video player MyStyleCafe launches Labor Day weekend on Stylenetwork.com with two channels. "On Style" will feature extra content tied to the network's shows and "All Weddings" will feature marriage-themed content.

Separately, Style will promote its new Style Her Famous makeover series, hosted by America's Next Top Model's Jay Manuel, by running the first episode on Comcast's Comcast.net broadband platform two days before its TV debut. The show will run on subscription-based Comcast.net from Sept. 2-9 and debuts on TV Sept. 4.

Style is part-owned by Comcast.